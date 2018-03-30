Millie Bobby Brown Meets Her Idol Kim Kardashian After She Teases ‘Stranger Things’ Cameo

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown has been fan-girling over Kim Kardashian for months and now she’s finally met her idol. We’ve got the adorable video.

Dreams do come true! Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 14, has been making it known how she is a mega-fan of Kim Kardashian, 37, and now the two have finally met in person. Kim posted a video of the two hanging out in what looks like to be a make-up studio to her Instagram stories on March 20. “You guys, look who I’m hanging out with on this Good Friday,” Kim excitedly says into the camera with super-fan Millie standing over her shoulder. “Hiiiiiii,” Millie responds excitedly as the two later blew kisses to the camera. Kim actually looks really happy as she’s a fan of MBB’s, having stated that Stranger Things is her favorite TV show.

Both Kim and Millie have their hair pulled back and Kim gave MBB a gift she rarely shares with other fans — a massive open mouthed smile. She’s said in the past that she tries to keep grinning to a minimum to prevent wrinkles and laugh lines, which is why she gives a trout pout smooch in most selfies for fans. But with Mille, Kim is sharing one of the biggest smiles we’ve seen in a long time, which shows how genuinely thrilled she was with the meeting.

The two have been fan-girling over each other for quite some time. When Millie stopped by The Tonight Show on Nov. 1, 2017, she said she is “obsessed” with Keeping Up With The Kardashians and gushed about how much she loved the ladies on the show. She called them “so entertaining” and even picked up on the Kardashian sisters’ slang vocabulary. Kim returned the love in February of 2018 when she sent her a box of her new KKW perfume and some makeup along with a handwritten note telling Millie how much she hoped she would enjoy the products.

Kim later gushed to the paparazzi how Stranger Things is her favorite TV show, next to Keeping Up of course. Now the ladies love from afar has finally come together in one place thanks to their LA meet-up. Something tells us this is going to be the start of really sweet friendship. Maybe it will get Millie’s dream of having Kourtney Kardashian shake her salad come true! Kim once teased that she might make a guest cameo on Stranger Things season three, even though it she seemed like she was kidding. Now that she’s met Millie, maybe she’ll actually do it!