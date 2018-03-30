Melissa Meeks Claims She Was Pregnant With Jeremy’s Baby But Miscarried After He Left For Chloe

Melissa Meeks made a startling claim, insisting that she was briefly pregnant with Jeremy’s baby before suffering a miscarriage! Read her shocking account of what went down here!

Melissa Meeks is claiming that days after pictures surfaced of her now-estranged husband Jeremy Meeks, 37, kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green, 27, that they had sex in a shower, which led to Melissa apparently becoming pregnant. On top of that, she insists that the stress she was under resulted in a miscarriage mere weeks after Jeremy left her for Chloe. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Melissa opened up about the moment she discovered Jeremy had allegedly been cheating on her. “I noticed he had started following this Chloe Green on his Instagram account and asked him who she was,” Melissa said. “He told me she was his manager’s business partner. I asked if he was seeing her, and straight away he said no. Three or four days later, the pictures on the boat came out. When he came back around July 4, he came to the house to take the boys. I was hardly functioning. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. I was a mess. He said he was sorry for the way it came out and that he didn’t mean to hurt me.”

Melissa went on to reveal that even after those pictures came out, Jeremy and her had sex again one last time. “He told me he wanted a divorce, but a few days later he came to the house, and we went swimming with the kids,” Melissa continued. “I went upstairs for a shower. He came up to shower and one thing led to another. Emotions were running pretty high, and we ended up sleeping together. He swore to me he hadn’t slept with Chloe and said he’d be back the next day to talk.”

However, apparently, that romantic reunion was short-lived. “The next day, however, he came to collect his things, left and went to Los Angeles,” Melissa continued. “He filed for legal separation and I was served with the papers on July 11. Next thing I know is there are more pictures of her and him out and about on the town in LA. Those came out on my birthday, July 14. It felt very cruel. A few weeks later I discovered I was pregnant, but I was under so much stress I lost the child.”