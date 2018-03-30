Meghan Markle Stuns On ‘Tatler’ Mag Cover — But Is It Better Than Kate Middleton’s?

‘Tatler’ put Meghan Markle on the cover of its May issue, and she looked as gorgeous as always. But is her cover better than when Kate Middleton graced the pages of the British magazine?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding is rapidly approaching, and with less than two months to go, the bride-to-be is gracing the May cover of Tatler. For the British magazine’s spread, she donned a white tank top and smiled directly into the camera. There’s a twinkle in her eye and her skin is glowing, which is just how you’d imagine a future royal to look.

The 36-year-old actress isn’t a surprising pick for the magazine. Harry was named the mag’s “Man Of The Year” in November 2012, and his mother Princess Diana has been on the cover multiple times. Ahead of her own wedding, Kate Middleton was featured on the front page, but a much different art direction was taken. The Feb. 2011 cover featured four Andy Warhol-style prints that seemed to be made from one of her engagement photos. But when she was featured the second time in Feb. 2012, Kate smiled toothily toward the camera while wearing a white top. The shoot bares a striking resemblance to the new image of Meghan.

While it’s nearly impossible to decide whose cover is better — they’re both stunning! — it’s likely that the Suits alum won’t outshine the wedding dress Kate wore for her own nuptials in April 2011. Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes Meghan will pick a less expensive gown than the Duchess of Cambridge wore. “There have been reports that [Meghan’s] considering spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on a wedding dress,” Katie told Entertainment Tonight.

“I think that’s incredibly unlikely. Kate Middleton’s dress cost 150,000 pounds. It was her parents, Carol and Michael Middleton, who paid for that bill. I think it was very unlikely that Meghan would spend more than that and in doing so try and upstage a future queen,” she added. Whatever Meghan decides to wear, you can expect that she’ll look absolutely breathtaking when she walks down the aisle on May 19.