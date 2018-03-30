Did Kim Kardashian Just Throw Low Key Shade At Caitlyn With This Throwback Pic Of Bruce?

It’s a chilly Friday on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram thanks to the shade she threw at former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner. We’ve got the #FBF pic where she went back to the days of Bruce.

Whoa! Kim Kardashian and former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner do NOT get along so it was pretty curious when she posted a photo to her Instagram on March 30 showing Cait when she was still Bruce and happily married to her mom Kris Jenner, 62. The pic shows the now 68-year-old in her hunky post-Olympian days when she was a handsome athlete living a romantic life with Kris as a man. Kris is seen in a bathtub filled with bubbles, blowing some up and then-Bruce, who is wearing a satin bathrobe, holding a glass of champagne, smiling and making a toasting gesture to the camera.

The shot is totally aspirational, as the gorgeous married couple look like they’re still in such a romantic phase. C’mon, champagne and bubble baths? This is total couple goals. Kim simply captioned the photo “TGIF,” leaving her IG followers to guess at whether is was sweet or cuttingly savage. Most people assumed it was the latter as Kris and Caitlyn went through a bitter divorce followed by more drama, when Cait trashed her ex-wife and former family in her 2017 memoir. The Kardashians and Caitlyn no longer speak and there is so much acrimony between them.

The comments were bonkers and Kim probably threw up that photo up and eagerly awaited to see how her fans interpreted it. In less than an hour over 750K fans liked the photo. Here are some of the reactions:

lilyhendersun SO MUCH SHADE YOU’RE MY HERO!!!

sheis_ytype I’m dead, bury me & put me in a Fendi casket @kimkardashian

lghtsknedpretty_rn Shaaaaaaaady boots

mz_rich88 Petty at its finest🙈

in.di.ca Kim is petty and im here for it🤗☕️

paige_kinsey ICONIC ON ANOTHER LEVEL! 😻

lynneom22 Ugh I miss Bruce. He was hilarious on the show. Him and Scott made the show 👌🏻

9queencannoli9 Kim I LOVE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY… But why the hell you have a picture of ur mom in the tub lol 💁💁💁

eriica_swiift I cant understand the reason for this photo but… I miss this.

julietteamorette Memories ❤️

nehaward80 Why are people calling her shady? Clearly she thought this picture was cute of her mom and step dad at the time. A picture that probably tugged at her heart strings. People really should simmer down.

Well, it is Good Friday so maybe Kim knew that her fans were hungry for some Kar-Jenner family drama. Since everyone seems to be in a good place these days, why not stir things up with a throwback pic of Kris and then-Bruce to let her fans have some Friday night fun?