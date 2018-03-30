Kim Kardashian’s Easy, $3.29 Skincare Secret That She Learned From Her Grandma

Sometimes the best beauty advice comes from your grandmother, not your glam squad! See the tip Kim Kardashian picked up from MJ below!

Kim Kardashian, 37, wrote on her blog on March 30, “For as long as I can remember, my grandma MJ has been telling all of my sisters and I about the one cure-all health and beauty product she swears by. Witch hazel is a topical astringent that comes from the leaves and bark of a shrub that grows in North America. Its main use is as an anti-inflammatory treatment, but it can also enhance your skin’s appearance and help to eliminate blemishes. When you use it as a toner, it reduces the appearance of pores and smoothes skin. It doesn’t have an alcohol content, so it won’t make skin dry. When I first heard MJ talk about witch hazel years ago, I had no clue that it was a beauty remedy. I definitely thought it was some strange potion, lol.”

Kim continued, “She’s always bringing it up to all of us — and we all admit that MJ is usually right — so I need to start using it regularly.” Here are Kim’s top picks:

Witch Hazel Toning Lotion by Triumph & Disaster — $34. Plus, this is unisex so your man can use it, too!

BELIF Witch Hazel Herbal Extract Toner – $28

Luzern Laboratories Hydrating Tonic — $75

T.N. Dickinson’s Witch Hazel Liquid – $3.29

We love that Kim always provides a high end and drugstore product in her roundups!