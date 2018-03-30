Kelly Ripa’s Incredibly Raunchy Birthday Message For Mark Consuelos: ‘You Put The D In Daddy’

Kelly Ripa wished her husband Mark Consuelos a happy birthday with the raciest message possible! See her sexy note to him on his special day!

Kelly Ripa, 47, sent her hubby Mark Consuelos an extremely saucy message for his 47th birthday, and it is downright steamy. Along with a slideshow of the two of them and their three children Joaquin, 15, Lola, 16, and Michael, 20, that she posted on her Instagram, Kelly wrote, “Happy birthday @instasuelos you put the D in #daddy Loved by all, especially me!” Yes, Kelly Ripa just publicly talked about Mark’s “D” and we are here for it! Check out her racy message to Mark on his birthday and her sweet slideshow she created below!

Recently, Mark took to Instagram to slam critics of Kelly’s sexy bikini pics he posted. “I wanted to take a couple days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I’m not,” he wrote. “I posted this pic of the women I most admire. As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.”

If you were blown away by how little Kelly seems to have aged over the years and curious as to what workout regimens she does, we’ve got you covered. She loves taking AKT Classes, which focuses on squats, lunges and push-ups, Soul Cycle and AcroYoga.

We’ll keep you posted on any new Instagram pics these two ageless lovebirds post!