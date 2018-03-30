Cardi B Slams Speculation That ‘Be Careful’ Is About Offset Cheating: It’s ‘Nothing Personal’

Cardi B’s new song ‘Be Careful’ seemed to directly call out Offset for his cheating scandals, but she reassured fans that the track is ‘nothing personal.’ Here’s why the single is ‘all love.’

Cardi B dropped a track from her upcoming album last night, and it immediately had fans freaking that she was warning Offset about cheating on her again. The song, “Be Careful” featured some lyrics that definitely sounded like they were calling her fiancé out, but she just (sort of) clarified to song’s contents. It all started when someone commented on one of Offset’s Instagram posts, asking, “Why you so ungrateful? You got the hottest chick in the game rite now and treat her like this?”

The 25-year-old rapper then replied directly to set things straight, saying, “chill maa , I’m a woman ,i rap about different things different feelings ,Music is art nothing personal .Besides i don’t think he will tell me drop this record if it was personal s*** .Its all love over here.”

She also reiterated that idea in an Instagram video addressing the song directly to all of her fans. “I know it’s something y’all not expecting to come from me, but you know, I like different types of s***,” she said. “That’s one of my records that speaks the most to me.” She also revealed that she wanted the song to feel like an open letter, and opted to not include a singer on the hook for that very reason.

Based on the lyrics, its no wonder why fans believe she was referencing the Migos star’s cheating scandals on the single from her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which drops April 6. “I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha shit/But we more like Belly; Tommy and Keisha shit,” she sings as the opening lines. She’s clearly saying that she’s hoping for a happy marriage similar to that of Steph and Ayesha Curry. Her second reference, however, calls back to Hype Williams‘ 1998 cult classic Belly, in which the character Keisha (played by Taral Hicks) finds out Tommy (DMX) cheated on her. Seems like she’s definitely making a connection between the lover she’s singing about and stepping out on her. And that’s just the opening line! But hey, maybe it’s all in the past and as Cardi said, it’s “all love” now.