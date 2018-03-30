Heidi Klum: Mom Of 4, 44, Reveals Insane Underboob For Topless ‘Maxim’ Cover — Sexy New Pic

Heidi Klum is sizzling on the cover of Maxim! The 44-year-old mother stripped down for a sexy shoot that bared her underboobs. See the gorgeous photo!

Heidi Klum, 44, is just as gorgeous as she ever was. The German model graced the cover of MAXIM for the magazine’s May/June issue, and the stunning shot is just more proof of her ageless beauty. She stripped down from the waist up for the black-and-white image that teased her underboob cleavage under her long hair. Everything about the photoshoot feels intimate — from her expert smize, to the tasteful nudity, to the glimpse at her star tattoos on the inside of her arm.

But her sheer confidence and stellar modeling skills aren’t something she learned overnight. Heidi has been working in the modeling and entertainment industries for years, and she understands how people perceive famous women who dare to get older. “My nose would grow like Pinocchio’s if I said that I didn’t feel some pressure about aging, as I am constantly asked about it,” she tells the magazine.

“I’m in the public eye, and there’s more scrutiny because of that. I can look at photos of when I was 24, and of course I am going to look different now at 44 and having had four children—but, again, it’s about being comfortable with yourself and what you see in the mirror,” she adds, referencing her children — Leni, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8 — whom she shares with Seal. “I’m not trying to hold on to the past or searching for a fountain of youth. We are all going to age, so I’m trying to embrace that, but not without a bit of a fight.” Yes!

This isn’t the first time the Project Runway host has spoken out about people commenting on her age. While on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Feb. 26, Heidi revealed a low-key offensive question she’s been asked repeatedly. “Sometimes people say, ‘You’re 44, you’re turning 45. Why are you not giving the baton to someone else?’” she explained to Ellen DeGeneres. “But I always think there are a lot of women my age, fifties, sixties, seventies, what? Do we have an expiration date? Can we not also still feel sexy?” Amen to that!