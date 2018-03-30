Is Gigi Hadid Trying To Win Zayn Malik Back? — See Evidence That She’s Keeping Tabs On Him

Is this proof that Gigi Hadid is still pining for Zayn Malik after their breakup?! Check out how she just publicly showed him love on social media here!

Zayn Malik, 25, posted a photo of all the awards he’s won this year on Instagram, and Gigi Hadid, 22, gave the pic her stamp of approval by “liking” it! Of course, more than 1 million other people did, as well, but considering Gigi and Zayn just went through a breakup, her public display of support was quite unexpected. It turns out, Gigi still follows her man on the social media app, although she also follows more than 800 other accounts. Meanwhile, Zayn is only following 29 people, and Gigi is no longer one of them. Could she be keeping tabs on him via Instagram!?

In the weeks since the couple of more than two years announced their split, Gigi has been keeping much more low-key than Zayn, who’s been very active on social media with selfies and pics of his abs. However, despite his outward display of confidence, Zayn is definitely hurting without the supermodel in his life, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. At the end of the day, though, he “knows in his heart” that breaking up was the right move, our source revealed.

Zayn and Gigi did not give a reason for their breakup when they released separate statements confirming the sad news, but they both made it clear that there’s no bad blood between them. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared,” Gigi wrote. “I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.”

In his message, Zayn said, “I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend.”