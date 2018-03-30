Fabolous Allegedly Punched Out Emily B’s 2 Front Teeth & Threatened Her With A Gun — New Details

Fabolous was arrested for domestic violence on March 28, and we’ve learned shocking details about his alleged assault of Emily B. He reportedly knocked both of her front teeth out.

Fabolous, 40, was reportedly arrested the night of March 28, after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and baby mama Emily B, and we’ve learned more details about the alleged attack. After the rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, turned himself in at 8:30 pm on a domestic dispute charge, he was released from police custody, according to North Jersey. Court documents show that Jackson “became enraged” while on a business trip in Los Angeles on March 7 when he found out via Instagram that Emily was in the same city. While on a flight back home, she told police that Fabolous texted her saying he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and that he would kill her but he “did not want to go out like that,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Emily also told authorities that she was afraid due to the incident. The affidavit also says she was later punched by her boyfriend seven times in the face “causing severe damage to her two front teeth.” The damage caused her to lose her two front teeth, according to court documents. She then allegedly, “called her father to remove two handguns from the residence due to her fear that they may be used against her,” the affidavit stated. When the “Flipmode” singer arrived back at their home, he confronted the Love & Hip Hop star, along with her brother and father, before going upstairs to look for the firearms. “When he could not locate the guns, the defendant left the house, but not before informing the victim, her father and her brother that he had a bullet for them,” according to court documents.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Fabolous’ rep for comment.