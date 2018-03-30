Tweets
Hollywood Life

Charli XCX Admits She ‘Misses’ Kanye & Now Taylor Swift Fans Want Her Kicked Off The ‘Reputation’ Tour

REX/Shutterstock
Kanye West arrives to studio in Los Angeles, California and is asked about baby number 3 Pictured: Kanye West arrives to studio in Los Angeles, California and is asked about baby number 3 Ref: SPL1647265 170118 Picture by: Pap Nation / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Kanye West arrives to studio in Los Angeles, California and is asked about baby number 3Pictured: Kanye West arrives to studio in Los Angeles, California and is asked about baby number 3Ref: SPL1647265 170118 Picture by: Pap Nation / Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Kanye West arrives to studio in Los Angeles, California and is asked about baby number 3 Pictured: Kanye West arrives to studio in Los Angeles, California and is asked about baby number 3 Ref: SPL1647265 170118 Picture by: Pap Nation / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kim Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2018 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leaving Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood View Gallery View Gallery 55 Photos.

Uh oh! Charli XCX has revealed that she really misses Kanye West. Taylor Swift fans now want her dumped from opening the ‘reputation’ tour for praising the singer’s nemesis.

Rule number one of being a Taylor Swift fan is know her enemies. Kanye West would be at the top of that list so even if they make like his music, praising Kanye publicly would be a big no-no for any Swifty. Charli XCX apparently didn’t get the memo or do her homework as the singer took to Twitter on March 28  to declare “I Miss Kanye.” Oh no she didn’t!!!! Charli — real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison — is one of Tay’s opening acts for her upcoming reputation stadium tour and fans are flipping out that she dare mention Kanye’s name yet alone love Taylor’s nemesis.

Taylor’s fans were quick to remind Charli that she better check her alliances. While some fans pointed out that it’s okay to like both Kanye and the “Delicate” singer, there were plenty more who think she’s now a bad choice as an opening act for the reputation tour:

Ra!$y@ @style_s07 Really?? After what he do to taylor? ?and you invited opening for rep tour??

aj @queenlizzyxcx you’re saying this before going on tour with Taylor skjsksjsjs

buy & stream DELICATE @iDidSumthingBad  you’re cancelled sis bye

Jennie | Rep Pitt @ChasingTaylor13 You’re going on tour with Taylor yet you miss Kanye?

//T// @lantern_swift Welp there goes u as a support act for Taylor. Oh well ur not that good anyway lol

ianka//Delicate @unknownmis Yo Charli, I’m really happy for you, Imma let you finish but Taylor had no time for this…

Esra // DBM stan @wholockedswift charli gonna get kicked off reputation tour *-*

Toni Wormold @dogpaw1 And your going on tour with @taylorswift13 ?? Do you know her at all and have you listened to Reputation?! #thisiswhywecanthavenicethings #innocent
Jerry I Delicate @JerryToThisTay Do you wanna open for Taylor or not?

Well, there is reason for others who don’t have such close ties to Taylor to miss Kanye. It’s been over two years since he released his last album The Life Of Pablo and has had some turbulent times since then. He started a public feud with former pals JAY-Z and Beyoncé, followed by his eight-day hospitalization in late 2016 for an alleged breakdown. He’s finally working on new music again, reportedly holed away in Jackson, Wyoming while a string of producers and collaborators have flown in to work with him. Being in a remote location and totally focused on his work should produce a brilliant new album. Hopefully he won’t be including any Taylor diss tracks on it like he so epically did on “Famous.”