What better way to show off your faith than by wearing a gorgeous cross necklace! These celebs did just that.

These celebs are showing off their love for their faith, one cross necklace at a time! Not only are cross necklaces and Rosaries a great way to proudly display your love for your religion, but they also make fab fashion accessories! These celebs have the best of the best when it comes to cross necklaces with some serious bling. Justin Bieber, 24, is an obvious lover of his faith. He attends church services multiple times a week and is always displaying his devotion in numerous ways — including a cross tattoo in the center of his chest! The Beibs has also been spotted multiple times sporting gorgeous cross necklaces, even rosary beads while performing in concert!

Beiber’s on-again/off-again lover Selena Gomez, 25, is also a huge church goer. That’s definitely something they have in common! Selena attends church on the regular as well, and has even gone with Justin a few times in the past! Selena loves wearing dainty gold cross necklaces — we’re obsessed! Another pop singer who loves Jesus is Demi Lovato, 25! Demi has taken it to another level like Bieber and has a cross tattooed on her wrist. Demi loves wearing statement making crosses, almost like rosary beads!

The Kardashian’s have also been spotted wearing crosses regularly! Though the sisters aren’t spotted going to church services nearly as much as other celebs, they still love to show their faith! Kim Kardashian, 37, has been seen a few times rocking gorgeous cross choker necklaces. These chokers are a twist on your typical cross necklace and we need one in our lives stat! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, loves wearing a silver, thin cross. She’s been seen multiple times rocking this necklace, even poolside — super chic!

