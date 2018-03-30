Catelynn Lowell Reveals Plans For More Kids After Miscarriage & Rehab: ‘We Want More’ — But When?

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recently revealed that they suffered a miscarriage, but they haven’t lost hope for a bigger family. They opened up about wanting more kids in the future.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra aren’t letting a miscarriage keep them from growing their family! During an interview on Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley, the Teen Mom OG stars opened up about how they still want to have more children together. “I want more kids. I definitely do,” Tyler said. Catelynn is on the same page, but added about when she’d be ready to try for another baby.”We definitely want more kids, especially after the miscarriage and stuff,” Catelynn said. “We’re kind of not rushing into things right now, because we were there, and then I had the miscarriage, and then I just went downhill, so I want to make sure that I’m healthy and happy. I’m still working on myself and then if it comes, awesome.”

The devastating announcement of the couple’s miscarriage came on the Feb. 26 episode of the MTV show. After the reveal, Tyler took to Twitter to express his heartbreak. “That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb… but it was fully grown in our hearts. For every parent out there who has lost a baby… it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve,” he tweeted.

Catelynn also opened up about seeking treatment for childhood trauma. She’s since returned home from rehab to her husband and their daughter Nova, and reassured that she’s doing well. “I feel way better,” she said. “I did a whole med switch I did genetic testing and found out that the medication I was on for five years doesn’t even work for me. So they put me on different medications and they seem to be working really well. It all stems from the trauma in my past, so I’m going to have to keep digging deep into that.”

The reality star also noted the importance of discussing mental health. “I think it needs to be out there,” she said. “That stigma needs to go away because people need to talk about it. It’s out there and it’s real and it affects people, even normal people, people on reality TV, moms, etc.” Tyler backed up his wife on keeping a conversation surrounding mental health stigma alive. “A lot of people will comment on social media and they’ll just say the nastiest things and it’s all through ignorance because they don’t really understand the disease or understand the illness,” Tyler added. “They keep thinking, ‘Oh, you’re depressed. Just get up and get a hobby and fix it,’ and it all comes out of pure ignorance. The more we talk about it, the more educated people become about it and will lesson that stigma.”