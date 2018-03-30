Cardi B’s New Song ‘Be Careful’ Is A Major Warning To Offset After He Cheats: See The Shocking Lyrics

Cardi B is sending another VERY public warning to Offset after he cheated on her, this time in the form of an explosive new song!

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, might be doing fine at the moment, but Cardi is clearly looking to cover all of her bases with her new song “Be Careful.” Right off the bat, Cardi gets into it! “I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha shit/But we more like Belly; Tommy and Keisha shit,” she sings as the opening lines.

Obviously, Cardi is saying she’s hoping for marriage like the Curry family, but with that reference to Hype Williams‘ 1998 cult classic Belly, in which the character Keisha (played by Taral Hicks) finds out Tommy (DMX) cheated on her, she’s calling Offset out! Yikes.

“Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and shit/Poured out my whole heart to a piece of shit,” Cardi continues. “Man, I thought you would’ve learned your lesson/’Bout liking pictures, not returnin’ texts.” Yep, Cardi’s implying that she gave Offset a little “tender, love and care,” only for him to go and “creep” around with other women!

Cardi even says she could have cheated on Offset for revenge, but “that’s not her M.O.” “I’m not that type of b*tch,” she sings, “And karma for you is gon’ be who you end up with.” Oooh! Listen to the badass new track above, and check out more of the lyrics: