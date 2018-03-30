Are you awake right now? GOOD, because Cardi B just gifted fans with a new song and it’s fire! Listen to ‘Be Careful’, here.

“I hope ya up at Midnight ;),” Cardi B, 25, tweeted on March 29, and we knew that could only mean one thing: NEW MUSIC! At first, fans speculated that it meant the video for “Bartier Cardi” was coming, but she shut that rumor down right away (“No,” she told a hopeful fan) and we’re not even mad. Yes, she’s dropped a never-before-heard song from her upcoming debut album! Listen to “Be Careful” below.

She raps about wanting a relationship as happy as Steph Curry and wife Ayesha‘s even though she’s got Powers’ troubled Tommy and Keisha instead. OUCH! Cardi sings about getting betrayed by a man, yet she’s not willing to cause him the pain he gave her by doing the same. Umm, hello Offset? She goes on to forgive him and tell him in the chorus that she loves him, but he better not be hurting her even more:

The only man, baby, I adore

I gave you everything, what’s mine is yours

I want you to live your life of course

But I hope you get what you dyin’ for

Be careful with me

Whose feelings that you’re hurtin’ and bruisin’?

You gon’ gain the whole world

But is it worth the girl that you’re losin’?

Be careful with me

Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warnin’

Be careful with me

Meanwhile, Cardi has been making headlines for another reason. The “Bodak Yellow” singer is reportedly up to 6 months pregnant, and she looked to be hiding her alleged baby bump under a huge, puffy dress in new photos from March 28! Cardi hasn’t spoken out about the rumors recently, but it’s only a matter of time before she sets the record straight. We’ll keep you posted!

Anyway, her debut record Invasion of Privacy is expected to drop in mere weeks, and we can’t wait. “LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram on March 26 when she unveiled the mod album artwork.

Cardi will also be performing at the Coachella music festival this year, and it’s clear that 2018 is just getting started for her. We’re happy to just be along for the ride!