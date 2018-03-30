Relationship confirmed? Amid speculation that Zac Efron and Alexandra have struck up a romance, the two ‘Baywatch’ stars stepped together out on an adorable doggie date.

So, are Zac Efron, 30, and Alexandra Daddario, 32, about to star in a remake 2005’ Must Love Dogs? The two stars were spotting taking their dogs for a walk together in Los Angeles on March 28. The two even swung into a pet supplies store together, pursuing the chew toys and the latest doggie treats. With rumors that these two developed a romance since starring together in 2017’s Baywatch, this doggie date is definitely giving fans shipping Zac and Alexandra all the feels.

Zac stoked the speculation on March 16. The High School Musical star celebrated Alexandra’s birthday by sharing a picture of the two of them snuggled close. “Happy birthday to one of the most real, down to [earth], stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created #alexdaddario,” he captioned the shot. Calling someone “the most rare Pokémon ever created” is a #relationshipgoal, isn’t it? It’s cute as hell, and a good example of why fans are hoping that Zac and Alexandra are really dating.

The two sparked more dating rumors when they went on a boat trip while doing press for Baywatch in Australia back in May 2017. Fans were dying to know – were they a couple or not? Alexandra was a bit coy about her rumored relationship when she spoke with E! News during the 2017 MT Movie & TV Awards. “We work together closely,” she shared, “He’s my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends.” She also stoked the fires, suggesting that she and Zac “would have very blue-eyed children, wouldn’t we?” Alexandra, don’t play like that!

If Alexandra and Zac did find love on the set of Baywatch, it would be the best thing to have come out of that movie. The film didn’t really win over audiences and critics, and it was nominated for Worst Picture at the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards. Zac was even nominated for Worst Actor, Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel, and Worst Screenplay. However, consider it won a special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It! So, hey. That’s something, right?