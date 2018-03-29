Why Jeremy Meeks Should Push Chloe Green To Give Birth In U.S. If He Wants To Cash In: Lawyer Says
If Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green break up, we learned from a lawyer that it majorly benefits Jeremy if their alleged baby is USA-born. Why? It’s all about the money!
While Jeremy Meeks, 34, and Chloe Green‘s, 27, love seems to be going strong — and they’re reportedly expecting their first baby together — if the two DO break up, Jeremy better hope Chloe gives birth in the United States! EXCLUSIVELY Speaking with International Family Law attorney David Pisarra, HollywoodLife.com learned that Chloe could actually end up having to pay Jeremy child support if they split — but that would most likely only happen if their baby was born in the states. Keep in mind, Chloe is a billionaire heiress to the retail store, TopShop’s, fortune. She’s also British, which means she could easily choose to give birth in the UK.
“This is where things can get tricky because you have a question of where was the child born and which court is making child custody orders. So, if it’s a US court and the child was born in the US and we have the right to make orders, Jeremy is in a good place because our courts are going to be more inclined to make Chloe pay,” David said. “If it’s a UK child, the courts are probably not going to be as inclined to make her pay because they tend to be more self-supporting over there.”
When asked if it would benefit Chloe to have her baby born in the UK, David said yes! “It probably benefits her more to have the baby in the UK because she’s there, and they favor the moms more from what I’ve been lead to understand,” he told us. “But, it would benefit Jeremy for her to have the child [in the US].”
But before we get ahead of ourselves, it’s important to remember that not only do Jeremy and Chloe seem FAR from breaking up, they also haven’t even confirmed Chloe’s pregnancy yet. She was first reported to be expecting earlier this week on March 27. We wish both Chloe and Jeremy all the best!