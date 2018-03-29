Tobias Menzies: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Crown’s New Prince Philip

‘The Crown’ has officially found its new Prince Philip! Tobias Menzies has been cast as Queen Elizabeth II’s hubby in season 3. Here’s what you need to know about Tobias!

The search for The Crown’s new Prince Philip is over! Tobias Menzies, 44, will be taking over the role Matt Smith, 35, played in the first two seasons of the show. Tobias will co-star alongside Olivia Colman, 44, and Helena Bonham Carter, 51, who will play the new Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret. The third season will take place from 1964 to 1976. As you await the highly-anticipated new season, get to know Tobias a little bit better below!

1. He’s been on two of your favorite TV shows. Before he was cast on The Crown, Tobias starred on both Outlander and Game of Thrones. He played Edmure Tully, Catelyn Stark’s brother on the hit HBO show. He made his first appearance on the show in 2013 and was last seen in season 6. Tobias became a household name after he was cast on Outlander with Caitriona Balfe, 38, and Sam Heughan, 37. He played the dual roles of Frank Randall and “Black Jack” Randall on the Starz series. Tobias was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in 2016.

2. He’s currently starring on another TV show. He’ll be shooting the third season of The Crown soon, but he’s keeping busy until then! Tobias can be seen on AMC’s new horror series The Terror.

3. Tobias has starred alongside his The Crown co-star Olivia before! Both Tobias and Olivia starred in The Night Manager with Hugh Laurie, 58, and Tom Hiddleston, 37. Now Tobias and Olivia are going to play husband and wife. What a small world!

4. He graduated from one of the most prestigious acting academies! Tobias graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1998. Notable alumni include Anthony Hopkins, 80, Ralph Fiennes, 55, Allison Janney, 58, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, 34.

5. Tobias called his Moulin Rouge! audition “terrible.” He auditioned for the role of Christian, who was played by Ewan McGregor, 46. “I had to sing and dance and it was just ridiculous,” he told Backstage. “What was I doing in that room? Terrible! I tried so hard, it was so terrible!”