‘Westworld’ Season 2: Explosive New Trailer Gives Us A Glimpse Of What’s Outside The Park

In the new trailer for ‘Westworld’s second season, Dolores is going places — literally.



Are you ready to go back to Westworld when the new season premieres on Sunday, April 22? HBO just dropped a lengthy trailer for the second season, in which we watch as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) gets to explore other parks. There are quite a few glimpses at Dolores in what appears to be a modern day city. In one shot she’s standing on a balcony overlooking a stunning skyline at night, and in another she’s sitting at a piano in a gorgeous nude dress. Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton) is seen in Shogun World — the samurai world fans have been waiting for! We also have to mention the incredible classic cover of Nirvana‘s “Heart-Shaped Box” that plays in the background which was done by series composer, Ramin Djawadi.

Here’s what else to look out for in the season two trailer: the return of James Marsden‘s Teddy Flood. We also get brief glimpses of Angela Sarafyn‘s Clementine, Jimmi Simpson‘s William, and, of course, Ed Harris as the Man In Black. The trailer begins and ends with a conversation between Dolores and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), but it’s her final words that are truly chilling. “You frighten me sometimes, Dolores,” Bernard tells her when the screen goes black. Then suddenly a smiling Dolores appears and she asks, “Why on earth would you ever be frightened of me?” Creepy.

Make sure to tune in when Westworld returns on April 22nd at 9pm ET on HBO.