‘The Last Jedi’ Bloopers: Watch Carrie Fisher Slap Oscar Isaac Over 20 Times

New bloopers from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ reveal that the late, great Carrie Fisher slapped Oscar Isaac over two dozen times to get the scene right. Ouch!



Oscar Isaac, 39, is a trooper (pun only slightly intended). In a blooper reel off of Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Blu-ray release, we watch as the actor who plays Poe Dameron gets slapped in the face endlessly by his co-star, Carrie Fisher. The hilarious outtakes are from the scene where Carrie’s iconic Princess Leia lets Poe know he’s being demoted. We watch as Oscar stands in front of Carrie and she slaps him hard on the cheek. Unfortunately for Oscar’s face and Carrie’s hand that take wasn’t enough, and we watch as she continues to slap him over 20 times! Don’t worry, Oscar takes it like a champ.

The rest of the bloopers are pretty funny, too. In one clip we see John Boyega (aka Finn) busting a move in the pilot’s chair as his co-star, Kelly Marie Tran, cracks up laughing behind him. The next one shows BB-8 hiding in a bathroom with a mini BB-8 as the cast and crew gushes over how cute they are. A few quick cuts show many of the cast members, including Mark Hamill, cracking up and/or making funny faces after a mid-scene flub. However, the best blooper might just be when Finn is tightly embracing Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Oscar slowly creeps up from behind and joins the embrace without either of them realizing what’s happening. Oscar FTW!