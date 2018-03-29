Sofia Richie ‘Hoping’ Younes Proposes To Kourtney Soon So Scott Can Finally Move On For Good

Sofia Richie has had enough of her man Scott Disick obsessing over his ex. She is hoping Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima takes the next step and proposes, fast! Go inside the complicated situation!

Younes Bendjima, 24, pops the question to Scott Disick, 34, are getting more and more serious every single day. However, Scott is hung up on his ex of over a decade, who he shares three children with. Sofia Richie , 19, is pulling out all the stops to make sure her man remains her man. And, if that means praying to the relationship Gods that, 24, pops the question to Kourtney Kardashian , 38, as soon as possible, then so be it! Sofia and Kourt’s ex,, 34, are getting more and more serious every single day. However, Scott is hung up on his ex of over a decade, who he shares three children with.

“Sofia is hoping that Younes proposes to Kourtney asap. Sofia feels it can only be a good thing if her boyfriend’s ex moves on with her life and gets married,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia listens to Scott talk about Kourtney all the time and she feels that he is still hung up on Kourt. Sofia thinks a marriage will help Scott shut up about Kourtney and move on for good.” Sofia wants to make sure she is the center of Scott’s world and wants his undivided attention romantically, the insider adds. Not to mention, Sofia’s getting tired of “listening to Scott ramble on about Kourtney… It’s getting old.”

While a proposal is just a wish by Sofia and fans of Kourt and Younes, it may not be too far off. Kourt and her model boyfriend stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight for a road trip. The pair have been documenting their trip on social media, sharing scenic photos and videos of a breathtaking coast, believed to be somewhere in California.

In one video, Kourt showed Younes driving their vehicle. Younes took to his Instagram stories to show off his girlfriend running down the beach and exploring other scenery. Therefore, these two are doing just fine.

Kourtney opened up about her new man on season 14 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where she revealed they were so serious that she wanted to dedicate more time to her man. She revealed on the show that she had met Younes on the same night of her sister, Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery, which took place on October 3, 2016. Kourt admitted that although she didn’t really know Younes at the time, that he stood by her side throughout the frightening ordeal. The pair have been inseparable ever since.

Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia continue to keep us guessing about their relationship. He recently took a guys’ trip to Vegas and even unfollowed Sofia on Instagram for a brief time. However, the pair seem to be doing alright, as Sofia posted an IG photo of the couple boarding a private plane on March 26 with the caption “My love.”