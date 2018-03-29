Sofia Richie Doesn’t Want A Baby With Scott Disick Anymore After Vacation With His Kids — Here’s Why

Sofia Richie’s spring break trip to Mexico with Scott Disick and his kids has apparently convinced her that she isn’t ready for motherhood. EXCLUSIVE details!

As diehard fans know, Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie took his kids Mason, 8, and Penelope Disick, 5, to Cabo San Lucas for a relaxing getaway. And although the photos that have surfaced from the trip show the foursome looking happy while enjoying the scenery, we’re hearing that Sofia has learned a lot from the experience. Particularly that she is nowhere near ready to have a child with Scott. “Sofia is already over mommy duty, after just a few days away with Scott and his kids,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though they have the help of nannies on their spring break trip to Mexico, Sofia is quickly realizing how much work it takes to be a parent.”

The source went on to add that although Sofia is crazy about her beau’s little ones, she’s feeling overwhelmed by the responsibilities that seem to come with parenting. “She loves Scott’s kids but they are a handful. Sofia may be mature for her age, but she is still really young and is in no way ready to be a mom after this trip they are on in Mexico together. She has no desire to replace Kourtney [Kardashian, 38]. She loves Scott, who is a lot of fun on is own, but she is having major regrets about agreeing to bring the kids on this trip. Sofia has changed her mind about being a mom anytime soon.”

These new juicy details follow news that Kourtney also didn’t want her kiddos going to Cabo, a notorious party destination in Mexico, with their father! “Kourtney and Scott had a major blowout fight over him taking the kids on a spring break trip to Mexico with his girlfriend Sofia,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney thinks it is entirely inappropriate for Scott to be taking the kids on international trips with his too-young girlfriend.” We gotta admit…she has a point.