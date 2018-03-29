Selena Gomez’s Mom Breaks Her Silence On Justin Bieber Rumors: Are They Really On A Break?

Selena Gomez’s mother finally opened up on what exactly is going on between her daughter and Justin Bieber!

Are they on a “break” or done for good? We’re dying to know! Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez‘s, 25, romance has more ups and downs than an episode of This Is Us! If only we could get some clarity! Thankfully Sel’s mother Mandy Teefey opened up about the situation in a brand-new interview! However, along the way she revealed that there’s apparently a LOT she and her daughter don’t discuss. When asked what’s really going on between Justin and Selena she told E! News, “You would know before I did” at the Alliance for Children’s Rights 26th Annual Dinner in Beverly Hills on March 28. “We don’t talk about it.” Yikes!

This shocking revelation arrives just hours after one of our insiders reported that the Biebs was spied attending church with his new lady friend Baskin Champion, 22! “Justin was sitting front row at church last night with his friend Patrick. Sitting behind the boys in the second row was Baskin Champion,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Also spotted at the service was another girl Justin dated, Hailey Baldwin. Curiously, not with Justin, or anywhere to be seen, was Selena.” As fans know, Baskin was previously spotted leaving Justin’s home wearing one of his favorite sweatshirts!

Meanwhile, Selena appears to be enjoying the single life! On Tuesday, March 27, the pop songstress headed to a roller rink to LA to cut loose with her friends and we’re told guys nearby took notice and did some flirting! “Since the place is very small, there were definitely people that noticed her and she gladly greeted fans with a smile,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She also got her junk food on and definitely had some candy and nachos while she was there. And that is when a few guys in line tried to hit on her. You could see that she enjoyed it, but it didn’t get any further than the concession stand, as she went back on the rink to skate the night away.” She certainly sounds like she’s moving on!