‘Scandal’ Recap: Mellie Asks Olivia To Kill [Spoiler]

These final episodes of ‘Scandal’ are going to be EPIC. After an ally turned against her during the March 29 episode, Mellie went to Olivia for help and asked her to kill a major character! Will Olivia go through with it?

The FBI has completely taken over QPA in the wake of Charlie’s arrest. They go through the whole place and ransack it for evidence. The FBI has tried interrogating Charlie, but he’s been resistant. Hey, he’s been through worse. Special prosecutor Lonnie offers Charlie a deal. If he signs a confession saying the person who hired him to kill Cyrus was Mellie, he’ll be free to go! This is Charlie’s only way out. Charlie refuses to be used by Cyrus to impeach the president. Lonnie adds that once Cyrus is president, Charlie will be fully pardoned. Charlie tells him to go to hell.

Quinn goes to Olivia for help. They need to put aside their differences and work together to save Charlie. They bring in Fitz, Marcus, David, and Abby. Fitz thinks they should talk to Mellie about this and try to get her to understand what Cyrus is doing. Cyrus realizes that it’s not Charlie he needs to be pressuring. He goes after Quinn. She initially doesn’t crack, but he plants the seeds for her to turn against Olivia. He gives her 24 hours to decide what to do.

Fitz goes to see Mellie to tell her about Cyrus. Understandably, Mellie doesn’t believe Fitz. He has no evidence. She thinks Olivia is responsible! Fitz stresses that Olivia has always had Mellie’s best interests at heart. Olivia wouldn’t go to these lengths to mess with Mellie’s administration, one that she helped build. It doesn’t take long for Mellie to start doubting how she feels about the situation.

Quinn wants Charlie to take the deal. Naturally, Olivia thinks that’s ridiculous. They fight over what to do, with Quinn calling out Olivia. Olivia lost her right to make a speech on what’s right and wrong when she told her father to shoot Quinn. Can’t argue with you there, Quinn. Huck has renewed hope that the old Olivia is back. He asks Fitz whether or not that’s the real Olivia. “I want the old Olivia back as much as you do,” Fitz says.

Cyrus stuns Jake with a confession. That didn’t take long! But he has a reason for spilling the beans. He unveils his plan, which ends with him in the Oval and a job for Jake in the Beene administration. Cyrus plays Jake like a puppet, saying he’ll always been second place and second choice when it comes to Olivia and Mellie.

Olivia heads to QPA to meet up with Quinn. She finds her old white hat. Olivia apologizes. She knows how much she’s lost. Heck, she doesn’t trust her gut anymore, but she still trusts Quinn. “Whatever you choose, I will support,” Olivia says. In the end, Quinn doesn’t take Cyrus’s deal. But Cyrus no longer needs her help. Jake’s in his corner now. He visits a bloodied and bruised Charlie to ask him to take the deal. He has to get him to sign the confession by any means necessary. He’s going to kill Quinn if Charlie doesn’t sign the confession. With Quinn’s life on line, Charlie takes the deal.

David calls in Lonnie to try and get him to talk about why he’s Team Cyrus. Lonnie does reveal why he’s adamantly against Mellie. She may be a progressive Republican, but she loves her guns. His son was killed in a mass shooting, and he can’t support her because of that.

Mellie admits to Marcus that she misses having Olivia in her corner. She misses Liv’s support. She gets support in another way from Marcus that night. They wake up in bed together, but their happiness doesn’t last long. She’s quickly served with a subpoena! When she runs to Jake’s office to get him to bury this story before it leaks to the press, he reveals his allegiance to Cyrus. That’s when Mellie realizes Olivia was right the whole time.

Huck and Olivia have a heart-to-heart. She apologizes for what she’s done. He forgives her. The bad decisions she made in the past were made by the old Olivia. “We’ve all done bad things. We’ve all hurt people,” Huck says. Now she can fix things. She can get her white hat back. Well, that’s easier said than done. Olivia gets a call from Mellie and meets her in the tunnels. Mellie asks Olivia to be her Command again and KILL CYRUS BEENE! These last few episodes are going to be absolutely BONKERS! I’m so ready (but so NOT ready!)