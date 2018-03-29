MLB Opening Day: Find Out When All 30 Baseball Teams Will Kick Off The 2018 Season

Play Ball! Major League Baseball’s Opening Day is here, kicking off the 2018 season. From the World Series champion Houston Astros to the New York Yankees, find out when your favorite team will hit the field.

It’s the earliest Opening Day in Major League Baseball history. Practically every single team will be in action on March 29, kicking off the 2018 baseball season with a bang. Initially, all 30 teams were going to be in action, but the match between the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds has been pushed to Friday, March 30 due to inclement weather. Still, there will be plenty of baseball to go around.

So, why is there baseball in March? It’s all due to the most recent Collective Bargaining agreement. Starting in 2018, the regular season has been expanded to provide four additional off-days for players, according to Forbes. Instead of expanding the season further into the year, it was decided to kick things off sooner. Ergo, baseball in March. Hey, giving players more time to rest and recuperate is great.

This was supposed to be the first time since 1968 that every team celebrated its Opening Day on the same date. Then, the Red/Nationals had to go and ruin it. Oh well. That 50-year-old record will stand until next season. As for the early picks as to who will win the Worlds Series, the experts over at CBS Sports are evenly split: two think the Chicago Cubs will win, while two others think it is the Nationals’ year. One expert, Dayn Perry, has faith the Cleveland Indians will come through. Will they be right, or will the New York Yankees (who acquired Giancarlo Stanton) prove too strong for everyone else in the MLB?

Here’s the Opening Day schedule for all 30 teams (courtesy of USA Today.)

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Thursday, March 29, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, March 29, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, Thursday, March 29, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, March 29, 3:05 p.m.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, Thursday, March 29, 3:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, March 29, 3:37 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, March 29, 4:00 p.m

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics, Thursday, March 29, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres, Thursday, March 29, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 29, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, Thursday, March 29, 4:15 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, March 29, 7:00 p.m

Cleveland Indians at Seattle Mariners, Thursday, March 29, 10:00 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, March 29, 10:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, Friday, March 30, 4:10 p.m.

