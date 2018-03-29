Laura Ingraham: Bullying Parkland Student David Hogg Is Immoral & You Should Be Boycotted

Laura Ingraham — what is wrong with you? That is the question that ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans asked you in a tweet after you cruelly mocked massacre survivor David Hogg.

I agree, Laura Ingraham — you’re cruel — now, you deserve every bit of boycott that you are getting. Has Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg not been through enough trauma to last a lifetime? He hid in a closet during the massacre at his Florida school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and two of his little sister’s best friends were killed in the slaughter of 17 innocent students and teachers.

Now, he has been subjected to cyberbullying by Fox News host Laura Ingraham because he confessed in an interview that he hadn’t been accepted by four of his dream colleges. “It’s not been great for me and some of the other members of the movement,” he admitted in an on-camera interview with TMZ. “We got rejected by UCLA and UCSD… but at this time, we’re changing the world… It is disappointing… but at this point if colleges want to support us in that, great. But if not, we’re still going to change the world.”

David was honest. He’s disappointed, like any American high school senior would be after getting rejections from their dream colleges. Did he really deserve to get heartlessly whacked on Mar. 28 by a high profile Fox News host, Laura Ingraham, who tweeted, “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges to Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA… totally predictable given acceptance rates.)”

No, he did NOT! Who asked Laura to step in and bully David? And to be clear, David was not whining in his interview. He was being factual, responding clearly with specific info to the question — and he was being honest. He is disappointed — that’s a natural reaction. But he didn’t go on about it. He looked on the bright side and focused on how committed he is to his mission of getting stricter gun control laws across the the country.

Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Sadly, no… disgustingly, Ingraham decided to unleash another attack on David. I say, another, because David has been subjected to a series of heinous assaults by right wing extremists and conspiracy theorists. He has been accused of not actually being in the school while gunman Nikolas Cruz was mowing down his victims, when in fact he actually posted a video of himself hiding in a classroom closet and reporting on the attack while it was going on. Then, he was called a “crisis actor” who was pretending to be a student. Then, he was slammed as a “Hitler Youth” for being one of the March For Our Lives rally student organizers in Washington, D.C.

It’s been a disgusting campaign by NRA fans, desperate to discredit David’s earnest commitment to put a stop to school massacres, once and for all. And that means his commitment to convince politicians to ban assault weapons, institute comprehensive background checks and raise the age of gun purchases to 21. “When politicians send their thoughts and prayers with no action, we say: No more. And to these politicians supported by the NRA, that allow the continued slaughter of our children and our future, I say: Get your resumes ready,” David spoke out in his speech at the Washington, D.C. March For Our Lives that drew 800,000 people. That sure must have scared Laura and her cohorts a lot.

That’s why she needed to take her cheap Twitter shot. Because after all, she can’t argue that stopping the slaughter of children is a bad idea. She happens FYI to be a mother herself. “What is the purpose of this tweet tweet? What is wrong with you? Are you actually proud of this?” Chris Evans, one of David’s supporters, tweeted.

But yay for David, who knew immediately how to respond. He quickly did his research and posted a list of Laura Ingraham’s top 12 advertisers. (See the tweet above.)

And guess what, so many people contacted those advertisers that so far, Nutrish, TripAdvisor, Wayfair and Nestle have all pulled their ads from her program.