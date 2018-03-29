Kristin Kreuk Slams Former ‘Smallville’ Co-Star & NXIVM Cult — I Hope Female Victims Get Justice

Allison Mack’s former co-star on ‘Smallville,’ Kristin Kreuk is slamming accusations that she had any role in an infamous cult’s alleged recruitment of ‘sex slaves’. See what she wrote.

Kristin Kreuk, a Canadian actress best known for her role on Smallville, is coming forward to share her perspective on the sex cult NXIVM and her own personal experience with the organization. In a statement posted on Twitter, she claims to have had no experience in the cult’s highest ranks — a sect called DOS. This is where allegations have surfaced that the group’s leader Keith Raniere instructed his subordinates to recruit sex slaves, which Kristin also claims she had no part in. “When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,’ what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me with my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program,” she wrote. “I left about five years ago and have had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruiting women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false.”

She also showed her support for the alleged victims who have spoken about their experience with NXIVM. “During my time, I never experienced an illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.”

This statement arrives just hours after reports surfaced that Raniere was allegedly arrested over the weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy. Fellow actress Allison Mack was photographed watching the cult’s leader getting taken away by the police and is expected to be also be arrested next for her reported involvement. Raniere and Mack allegedly branded the women in the sex cult with their initials. As we previously reported, a former member alleged that it was Kreuk who first introduced Mack to the organization.