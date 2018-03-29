Kourtney Kardashian Smiles From Ear To Ear In SF With Younes After Hearing He May Propose

Kourtney Kardashian looks like the happiest girl in the world while on vacation with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima in San Francisco! Brace yourselves, because these photos are too cute!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, have taken their love on the road…again! Just one day after Younes was reportedly spotted looking for engagement rings, the couple escaped to San Francisco. And just like their other getaways, SF was nothing short of a fairytale! In a series of Instagram stories, Younes shared adorable snapshots from the trip, and Kourt was beaming! The reality TV star looked as happy as ever and flaunted an infectious smile. It’s clear she’s in love, and we couldn’t be happier! Maybe on this trip, Younes will propose!

In addition to Kourtney’s close up, her model beau also shared photos of her running on the beach under the Golden Gate Bridge. So romantic, right? We love their relationship, and it looks like they’re ready to take the next step. However, not everyone is thrilled about the potential engagement. In fact, Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick, 34, is hoping the rumors aren’t true. “Scott’s freaking out, he’s heard the buzz about Kourtney and Younes possibly getting engaged, and he isn’t handling it well,” a source close to “The Lord” shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

We can of course understand Scott’s frustration. After all, Kourtney turned down his proposal years ago. If you recall, Scott popped the question to Kourtney on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but she said she wasn’t ready. It’s probably still a sore spot! Plus, they have three children together– Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick. That’s a lot of history. Nevertheless, Kourt and Younes seem like they’re in it for the long hual, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Kourt came back from SF engaged!