Kourtney Kardashian Torn As Sisters Feud Over Her Future: Some Like Younes, Others Pulling For Scott

Kourtney Kardashian’s family is split over her future with Younes Bendjima! A source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HL which sisters are rooting for Younes over Scott.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is getting some flak from the rest of the Kardashians over the idea of Younes Bendjima, 24, potentially getting on bended knee and proposing to her. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the family is torn over the issue. “Everyone in the family thinks it is crazy that Younes might be proposing to Kourtney,” our source said. “A lot of the family is torn over what to think about it. Some really have a lot of love for Scott, while others are on Team Younes.”

Apparently, there are some within the family that desperately want Kourtney to get back together with Scott Disick, 34. “Khloe is on Team Scott and so is Kris,” our source added. “They always expected Kourt to get back together with the father of her kids one day. They are encouraging Kourtney to think twice before making a big commitment to Younes. Khloe feels like she barely knows Younes and if Khloe married him, it would be a big mistake. Khloe has a lot of love for Scott and all of his flaws.”

However, it seems that not everybody wants Scott and Kourtney to make it work. “Kim, Kendall and Kylie however are on Team Younes,” our source added. “Kim thinks Scott has been nothing but heartache for Kourtney, while Younes has been a sweetheart and a gentleman. Kendall and Kylie think Kourt has never been happier so they are all for Younes.” Caught in the middle, Kourtney can’t seem to choose a side. “Kourtney is torn over the differing of opinions,” our source went on to say. “She is listening to everyone as the family argues over who is best for her, and everyone has something different to say.” Time will tell whether or not Kourtney and Younes’ romantic roadtrip together will end with a proposal or not!