Justin Bieber Reunites With Alleged Hookup Baskin Champion & Ex Hailey Baldwin At Church

Should Selena Gomez be worried?! Justin Bieber was spotted with fling Baskin Champion and ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin on March 29, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their outing!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are still on a “break.” And while most couples take this time to reflect on their relationship, JB is entertaining other fish in the sea. Well, sort of. “Justin was sitting front row at church last night with his friend Patrick. Sitting behind the boys in the second row was Baskin Champion. Also spotted at the service was another girl Justin dated, Hailey Baldwin. Curiously not with Justin, or anywhere to be seen, was Selena,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Wow, what an epic reunion!

Although briefly, Hailey and Justin dated back in 2016. And, he confirmed their hot romance by posting a photo to Instagram of them passionately kissing on a beach. And as for Baskin, she’s been spending quite a lot of time at JB’s pad following their Craig David concert date on March 20. She was even photographed rocking an oversized hoodie that may or may have not been Justin’s. So, you can imagine why this church sighting is SUCH a big deal. Wouldn’t you just love to be a fly on the wall?! We’re sure this news is not what Selena wants to hear.

Following their break, Selena has spent her time focusing on herself. The “Wolves” singer took a relaxing trip to Australia, and was recently spotted on a girls’ night looking incredible! The brunette beauty looked as carefree as ever in cut-off daisy dukes, and a yellow t-shirt. Interestingly, her shirt read, “Never underestimate the power of a woman.” Was she sending a message to JB? We wouldn’t be surprised! Selena and Justin haven’t been spotted together in weeks, and as much as we hate to admit it, this break is starting to look permanent.