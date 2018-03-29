Jennifer Aniston ‘Shook’ After Seeing Pics Of Justin Theroux & Aubrey Plaza: Her Revenge Revealed

Jennifer Aniston was stung by pictures of Justin Theroux & Aubrey Plaza! A source close to Jennifer EXCLUSIVELY told HL that she’s got a plan of action in response!

Jennifer Aniston, 49, was surprised to see pictures of of her ex Justin Theroux, 46, and Aubrey Plaza, 33, even if it was a meeting related to work. A source close to Jennifer EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about her reaction. “Jennifer is shook after seeing the pics of Justin with Aubrey,” our source said. “Whether it’s work-related or not, it still stings to see him with a pretty, younger actress. And she doesn’t believe they’d be meeting alone to talk about a role without Justin flirting a little. But even so, Jen is not one to feel sorry for herself, seeing him pictured with other women, so she is going to get into action ASAP.”

When it comes down to it, her plan of action is just to be as happy as possible and maybe even to date a younger gentleman. “She thinks the best revenge is to live well, and maybe date someone younger,” our source went on to say. “She is checking in with friends, looking for a hot, young guy to take to dinner to Craig’s or some other place where she will be seen.” We reported earlier how an insider told us that Justin and Aubrey are just friends, and that the two were just discussing work. “She did not go into his apartment,” our source confirmed. “She is still with her longtime boyfriend, Jeff.”

Of course, Olivia Munn, 37, was briefly romantically linked to Justin in a new report, but she ended up shutting down these rumors as false. She wrote in her Instagram story, “Since they said they’re running that story even if we said it’s 100 million percent not true, I thought I’d just let you guys know on my own that it’s not.”