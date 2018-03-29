Cardi B Looks To Be Hiding Alleged Baby Bump Under Excessively Puffy Dress

Cardi B is reportedly pregnant and new photos of her aren’t helping to dissuade fans from not believing it. She was spotted wearing a very puffy dress that covered up her stomach. See the pics!

Cardi B is reportedly six months pregnant, according to TMZ, and her latest ensemble is adding to the suspicion. The 25-year-old sported a beaded yellow high-low gown that covered her midsection with an abundance of fabric. She wore the look while filming her new music video that pays homage to salsa queen Celia Cruz on March 28. Is she covering up a baby bump? CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS!

The “Bodak Yellow” songstress hasn’t commented on the pregnancy report yet, but if she is expecting her first child, she’ll be nearly 7 months pregnant when she performs at Coachella on April 15 and April 22. As of right now, she’s still set to grace the stage even though she’ll reportedly be in her third trimester. Her debut album will also be released on April 6, so it’s bound to be a busy month for her, pregnant or not. She even gave fans a “preview” of her new album — and it certainly was a tease. She took to Instagram to sing the chorus to “Cinderella” from the 2003 The Cheetah Girls movie, because she’s the hero we really deserve.

But fans who are dying to know whether or not the rapper is with child shouldn’t hold their breath for an official announcement. “If Cardi is pregnant, she’s going to deny this as long as she can,” a source close to Cardi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi got so much negativity and judgment thrown her way after all the stuff about Offset cheating came out. She had every random stranger telling her how to live her life. She does not want to deal with that during a pregnancy, people judging her and telling she shouldn’t be with Offset and questioning her choices.”