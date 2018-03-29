Halle Berry’s Workout Secrets Revealed: How She Keeps Her Insane Body At 51

Halle Berry is in the best shape of her life at 51, and her hunky trainer is sharing the secrets of how to achieve her sick body.

With her best body ever at age 51, everyone asks how does Halle Berry do it? We’ve got the answers! The Oscar winner has been working with trainer Peter Lee Thomas, and she’s called him her “secret weapon” in maintaining her killer figure through boxing, conditioning and weights. The hunky nutritionist and former model tells E! what he and Halle do to keep her enviable bod so tight. Be prepared to work hard, as she does five days a week. The actress also eats a Keto diet consisting mainly of meat proteins and vegetables with almost no carbs.

Halle combines boxing, and mixed martial arts for cardio and conditioning, while doing plenty of rigorous workouts with weights. “You better believe we are doing some boxing, some kick boxing, some Muay Thai… I’m definitely working on those skill sets with her and she’s also doing strength and conditioning. She’s using kettle bells, bar bells, dumbbells, working on the pull up bar, doing dips, sprinting pushing heavy things, pulling stuff. It’s just a really dynamic way to jumpstart anyone’s metabolism. She doesn’t mess around,” Peter shares.

Peter says that they stay away from activities like distance running because, “we try to keep things explosive and really metabolic. For longevity purposes it saves your knees and joints. We’d rather do sprints rather than run five to 10 miles.” He adds that, “She loves to train her core, her legs. She likes to work her upper body as well. She likes to do push-ups. I don’t think there is a push-up out there that she can’t do. “

Halle has admitted that she’s partially blessed by great genes, but gives Peter plenty of credit for how she looks today after hitting the half-century mark. She started doing a series of Fitness Friday Instagram videos in early January, documenting their workout journey. She detailed why she has her current body, writing “Well, part of it is genetics, that’s true. I have worked with many trainers over the years and learned a lot from each of them. However, now I’d like to introduce you to my favorite trainer and what I call my secret weapon! Peter Lee Thomas! This man has changed my life.”

She added that, “Besides being an all around wonderful human, he’s a trainer, martial artist, fellow actor, and nutrition specialist! He’s taught me boxing, self defense, and much more. Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly… my children!” Check out one of their dual plank and squat exercises in the video above. Now if we all had a workout partner as gorgeous as either Halle or Peter, it would make that routine so much easier.