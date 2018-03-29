Gigi Hadid ‘Crushing’ On Lewis Hamilton, But If He Wants To Date Her He’ll Have To Do These 2 Things

Now that Gigi Hadid is single, she’s ready to mingle. But, she has some conditions for her potential suitor Lewis Hamilton. Find out what they are here!

Move over, Zayn Malik! Gigi Hadid, 22, has a new man in her life. Well, sort of. Following the reports that claimed racing driver Lewis Hamilton, 33, was the real reason behind Gigi and Zayn’s split, we’ve just learned that things are heating up between the two “friends.” “Gigi and Lewis have known each other a while now, and they’ve always had major chemistry. She swears they’re just friends, but when you see them together it’s hard to ignore all the flirting. It’s obvious she’s crushing on him, but if he wants to date her, he’ll have to play by her rules,” a source close to Gigi tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. And if you’re wondering what her rules are, we’ve got you covered!

“She doesn’t do casual, so he’s going to have to give up all the other girls. And, she doesn’t move fast. He’ll have to put in the time and effort to convince her he’s serious. Lewis has a reputation as a player, and it’s well deserved. He’s a womanizer, but if anyone can make him change his ways it’s Gigi,” our source continued. It’s clear Gigi is a woman with a plan, and we’re so here for it! After all, you can never be too careful.

Plus, like our source said, Lewis has quite the reputation. In January, Lewis’ ex-girlfriend Veronica Valle accused him of pushing her to have a threesome with Karrueche Tran, and other women. “I was so embarrassed– nothing happened,” Veronica said during an interview with The Sun. “[He] was obsessed with threesomes,” she added. Yikes! Let’s hope for Gigi’s sake, he’s changed. Because TBH, they would look really good together.