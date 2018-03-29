Feuds
Emmy Rossum & Chrissy Teigen Shade Roseanne After She Defends Donald Trump As ‘Positive’

ROSEANNE - ABC's "Roseanne" stars Ames McNamara as Mark, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner, Jayden Rey as Mary, Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner, and Sarah Chalke as Andrea. (ABC/Robert Trachtenberg)
ABC may be thrilled after the revival of ‘Roseanne’ attracted 18.2 million viewers on the night of its highly-anticipated return, but not everyone’s loving the show’s success.

We think it’s safe to say that Emmy Rossum and Chrissy Teigen are not fans of the Roseanne revival. After the ABC sitcom returned on March 27, and attracted 18.2 million viewers, these two stars slammed the show because of Roseanne Barr‘s support for President Donald Trump — both on TV and in real life. “Argh. Hit show on ABC. we have reached peak normalization,” Chrissy, 32, captioned a screenshot of one of Roseanne’s tweets that said “NAZI SALUTE” on March 29. She then added, “I loved that damn show. Before the lottery win and heart attack, of course.”

Meanwhile, Emmy went a bit harder on Roseanne, tweeting, “Some reviews I’ve been reading that Rosanne (SIC) is attempting to bridge the gap in this country thru comedy are interesting… but I’m sorry, anyone who voted for A WALL is not trying to BRIDGE anything,” on March 29. After it was revealed that Donald Trump actually called Roseanne to congratulate her on the show’s success — something she, herself, revealed on Good Morning America — Emmy added, “@potus called ROSANNE (SIC) to congratulate her on her ratings. This reinforces that he truly only cares about ‘ratings’ and popularity and what‘s on TV. What is it all coming to?. Roseanne on Jimmy Kimmel about Trump: ‘let’s try to think positive.’ Well, actions speak louder. The Wall. The transgender military ban. The normalization of lying. The demonizing of the press. The rise in hate crimes. The POSITIVE is the MIDTERM ELECTIONS.”

But despite Emmys frustrations, she did have one positive thing to say about the show — she enjoyed her Shameless co-star, Emmy Kenney’s, performance. “That being said, I love my girl @EmmaRoseKenney,” she tweeted.

To see what all the fuss is about, make sure you watch Roseanne Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.