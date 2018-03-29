Cardi B May Have Sampled The Cheetah Girls On New Song & Now We Love Her Even More

Cardi B doesn’t need a hero to help her make a dope record! The singer teased her new album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ but it had a very familiar sound. Hear her sampling ‘The Cheetah Girls’!

Cardi B is about to drop a new album of new music, but she knows that oldies are goodies too. The 25-year-old took to Instagram to “give a little preview of what you guys are gonna get on April 6th,” when her debut album Invasion Of Privacy drops. She then went into a rendition of “Cinderella” from the 2003 film The Cheetah Girls. It’s unclear whether she was just joking around or if she’ll pay homage to the Disney Channel Original Music on the LP, but either way we’re here for it. Listen to her flawless take on the iconic childhood hit in the video below!

Based on her previously released hits “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi,” this album is bound to be beyond LIT. The rapper previously released her album artwork that showed a blonde Cardi in a checkered look licking her lips. Love it! “My album cover!!! LADIES AND GENTS! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week!!!!!!” Cardi captioned the Instagram on March 26.

Invasion of privacy😌😌 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Mar 28, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

While we still don’t know what the content on this album will be, we’re expecting Cardi to drop some explosive new details about her relationship with Offset. Her engagement to the Migos singer has been nothing short of dramatic with cheating scandals, pregnancy rumors, and cryptic tweets about the status of their relationship. Cardi, just tell us what’s going on! Thankfully we won’t have to wait long for her to drop some knowledge on us as the record will be out next week. In the meantime, we’ll keep watching her bop to The Cheetah Girls.