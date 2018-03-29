Ray J Slams Fans Speculating That Sis Brandy Is Pregnant: She ‘Likes The Weight’

Fans have been speculating for months that Brandy Norwood has a bun in the oven, but her brother Ray J has officially set the record straight. Watch him explain here!

Brandy Norwood, 39, has been facing pregnancy rumors on and off for about a year now. And although she’s addressed the speculation herself, saying she’s “thicker than a Snicker,” fans have still pressed her for more via social media. Admitting that he too thought she may be expecting, the singer’s brother, Ray J, 37, shared what Brandy told HIM when he asked her if she actually is pregnant. Spoiler alert: she’s not. See gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps here.

“You know, she likes the weight,” Ray J explained to People magazine during an interview that aired March 29. “I had to ask [her] too cause too many pictures… And she said, ‘I like my weight.’ You know, she’s just enjoying her weight.” There we go, people — case closed! But while Brandy does not have a little one on the way, Ray J and his wife Princess Love do! And even crazier than the Brandy-pregnant rumor? That the star is the surrogate for her brother and sister-in-law!

“Someone said she’s having OUR baby — that she’s our surrogate,” Ray J said. “And I’m like, that would be love, okay? That would be the ultimate hookup if my sister was able to take time out of her life and have our baby. It’s a little outrageous, but those are just some of the things that happen in the press. For me, I just kind of chuckle it off.”

Ray J and Princess are having a baby daughter, and she’s set to arrive later this spring/summer. The duo announced they were expecting in late November, with Ray J exclaiming on The Real that he’s going to be a first-time dad. “Love is on my mind. Love is in my heart. Princess and I are expecting,” the singer gushed at the time.