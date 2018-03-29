Brandi Glanville’s Terrifying Laser Hair Removal Saga: It Paralyzed Half My Face

Brandi Glanville finally reveals why her top lip doesn’t move. While many fans speculated the reality star had a stroke, the story behind it is frightening. Listen to her laser hair removal mishap, which caused her permanent nerve damage.

Brandi Glanville, 45, is clearing the air about the many rumors concerning her appearance. Fans have noticed through the years that the reality star talks out of the side of her mouth, and that her top lip doesn’t move with the rest of her face. Many have speculating that Glanville had a stroke, while others have accused her of going under the knife, which resulted in botched procedures. However, none of that is true. Glanville set the record straight, admitting that her face became paralyzed after a laser hair removal burn in 2008 or 2009… she wasn’t exactly sure.

“Everyone wants to know why my top lip doesn’t move,” Glanville revealed on her YouTube channel and blog, Bi-Coastal Beauty Unfiltered. “You can see it right here. It’s a little white circle. I had laser hair removal on my upper lip around, oh gosh, 2009, maybe 8? And I got a third degree burn. And my face on the right side doesn’t move the way my face on the left side moves. So that is why.” As a result of the burn, “I have some nerve damage and scar tissue,” she said. However, Glanville doesn’t care about her negative critics — “So I talk out of the side of my mouth. If you don’t like it, suck my d—.”

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also admitted that the “white pigment” on her face is permanent as well. “That, unfortunately, will not go away,” Glanville said. “If I can get the brown and red to go, I can tattoo those spots. It’s very expensive, but I don’t really see myself doing that.” She also showed various photos of the brown and red on her face.

Glanville, who recently completed filming on Celebrity Big Brother, also revealed that she will undergo another procedure, this time on her vagina. She revealed she will get another vaginal rejuvenation, adding that she’s “super sexual right now.”

The mother of two later explained that she’s been working with a skincare specialist in Detroit, Michigan, where she plans on moving to in the near future. Glanville also admitted that she quit her podcast and is “quitting everything right now” for reasons she will soon explain. “I’m excited to go back to Detroit,” she said. “I’m excited to share my journey with you further.”

Glanville announced in January that she and ex-boyfriend Donald Friese had split, alter adding in the [above] YouTube, “Who’s getting this vagina next?”