Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Haters In First Post Since Donald Trump Jr. Cheating Allegations

Aubrey O’Day has a message for everyone taking aim at her following reports that she had a romantic relationship with Don Jr. while married! Take a look!

After days and days of silence, Aubrey O’Day has returned to social media to face claims that she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., 40, in 2011. The 34-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a sexy selfie. In it, she strikes a hypnotic pose for the camera while showing off her pouty lips and cascading blonde locks. She captioned the image: “Embrace the shade.” This is clearly a sly response to all the flak she’s been getting from haters online for supposedly being the “other woman” in Don Jr.’s life. Clever girl.

This new pic comes just one day after a new report surfaced that Aubrey was trying to get pregnant during the alleged affair! “Donald told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her,” a source told Us Weekly. But the juicy details don’t end there! It turns out he and the songstress “were trying for one.” Based on the supposed timeline of their alleged affair, it’s theoretically possible that Don Jr. was trying to have a baby with Aubrey while his wife Vanessa Trump was pregnant with two of their children, Tristan and Spencer Trump!

embrace the shade. A post shared by Aubrey O'Day (@aubreyoday) on Mar 29, 2018 at 3:38pm PDT

Aubrey has reportedly struggled with the way she’s been portrayed since reports began flying about her alleged romance with the now-president’s eldest son, according to TMZ. The outlet has shared that she is “devastated” over being called a “homewrecker” by critics and the media. She has also reportedly divulged that she was convinced Don Jr. planned to end the marriage, somehow making the alleged infidelity seem less damaging. However, after the alleged tryst ended he stayed with his wife for 6 more years. Then, on March 15 Vanessa filed for divorce.