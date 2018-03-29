Students Met With Cheers In Paul Ryan’s Hometown After 50 Mile March For Gun Law Reform

Dozens of Wisconsin students arrived in House Speaker Paul Ryan’s hometown after marching for more than 50 miles to demand stricter gun laws. Get the details of the amazing feat here!

This is amazing! Dozens of students from Wisconsin turned up in House Speaker Paul Ryan‘s hometown of Janesville, WI after trekking 54 miles from Madison, WI on the morning of Mar. 28 and it was all to demand for stricter gun control. The students came from all over the state and ranged in ages from 11-18 years old, reported the Huffington Post. They started marching on Mar. 25, which marked the 53rd anniversary that Martin Luther King led and marched with thousands of civil rights activists on a five day, 54 mile journey from Selma, AL to Montgomery, AL. “Kids have a voice despite not having a vote,” a 15-year-old marcher at a rally in Janesville said. “We will enact change.”

The impressive march was called March for Our Lives: 50 Miles More and was organized by students from Shorewood High School, which is just outside of Milwaukee. It was one of many marches that took place over the weekend as part of the huge March for our Lives movement. The students who participated in the 50 Miles More march stopped every mile of the 54 mile walk to speak the name of a victim to gun violence and slept in local high schools along the way. They were met with cheers from supporters and Democrat Randy Bryce, who is looking to run against Ryan in the upcoming Nov. 2018 election, met with the students when they approached Janesville to show his support.

In addition to meeting with the students at the march, Bryce spoke out to Ryan about the students in an official statement. “Paul Ryan, the people of your district ― students, parents, gun owners, veterans, hunters, Republicans and Democrats alike ― are shouting for you to do something,” the statement read. “I echo the students in calling for common-sense gun reform, including a ban on all military assault rifles.”

Bryce is just one of many standing up for the beliefs of the 50 Miles More march. The official website for the march has the following list of beliefs/demands that the students are standing up for with their activism:

Military-style weapons, and all weapons of war, should be banned from civilian society.

All accessories that turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons, such as bump stocks, should be banned.

Four-day waiting period on all gun purchases.

Require background checks on all gun sales.

Raise the legal purchasing age of all guns to 21

Ryan’s spokeswoman spoke about the march with the Huffington Post on Mar. 26. She said Ryan “respects those expressing their views.”