WWE’s The Miz & Maryse Welcome Baby Girl — See First Precious Pic Of Monroe Sky

Aw! WWE star The Miz and his wife, Maryse, happily welcomed their new daughter, Monroe Sky Mizanin, on Mar. 27 and they took to Twitter to post her adorable first photo. See it here!

Congrats! WWE’s The Miz, 37, and his wife of three years, Maryse, 35, took to Twitter to announce the birth of their first child, Monroe Sky Mizanin, with a too-cute-for-words black and white photo. The pic, which just about melted our hearts, shows a close up of the new parents’ hands embracing their new baby daughter’s tiny hand. “Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm,” the caption for the photo read. The precious bundle of joy entered the world weighing seven pounds, five ounces, according to the WWE’s official website.

The couple first announced that they were expecting Monroe back in Sept. 2017 in front of a live audience at WWE ‘s Raw and explained that they wanted to announce the special news in the same place that they met. Maryse, who is a French Canadian wrestler, has appeared on the highly popular reality television show, Total Divas and met The Miz while working hard on their wrestling careers. Ever since they got hitched, they have become one of the most well known power couples of the WWE world.

In addition to continuing their journey in the wrestling world, The Miz and Maryse are set to appear in their own reality television series called Miz & Mrs., which will air on the USA Network sometime in the near future. This won’t be the first time The Miz has a brush with reality TV. He first appeared in the spotlight as one of the cast members of MTV’s The Real World for its 10th season, Back to New York.

Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm pic.twitter.com/Z3GByZBQah — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 28, 2018

Congratulations to the excited new parents! We wish them all the best with their little gem, Monroe!