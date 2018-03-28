Caroline Sunshine: 5 Things About Disney Star, 22, Who Joined The Trump Administration

From the Disney Channel…to the White House. Caroline Sunshine is the newest member of Donald Trump’s team, and you can get to know her here!

1. How is she connected in politics? It was announced on March 27 that Caroline Sunshine will be joining Donald Trump’s team as a press assistant. However, this is not her first foray into politics. “Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern,” a spokesperson for the White House said in a statement. “In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.”

2. She’s best known for being on Disney Channel. You might recognize Caroline if you ever watched Zendaya’s hit Disney Channel show, Shake It Up, which aired from 2010-2013. Caroline starred as Tinka Hessenheffer, which was a recurring role in season one and a main role for seasons two and three. Caroline also sang a cover of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on the Disney Channel Christmas album, Holidays Unwrapped, which came out in the fall of 2013.

3. How did she get her start in show business? Caroline grew up in Orange County California with her parents and younger siblings, John and Christopher. She started taking ballet lessons when she was just three years old, and got her first experience in acting as the lead in her Kindergarten play. She eventually started working with the Orange County Children’s Theater and danced competitively for the South Coast Performing Arts Studio. She started working professionally at age 11, when she starred in her first commercial. In 2010, she had her breakout role in the film Marmaduke.

4. She’s charitable. Aside from work in acting and politics, Caroline also got very involved with philanthropy in 2011, when she became the spokesomdel for a fragrance called “Puppy Love 4 Girlz,” which raised money for local animal shelters. She’s also worked with the Joyful Sewing Organization, Working Wardrobes, the Orange County Child Abuse Prevention Center, Adopt a Hero, Loaves and Fishes Ministry and Thirst Project.

5. You can follow her on social media. Caroline is not very active on her social media accounts — she hasn’t tweeted or instagrammed since 2017 — but you can still follow her verified accounts. Twitter: @CSunshine (501,000 followers), Instagram: @CarolineSunshine (235,000 followers) and Facebook: @OfficialCarolineSunshine.