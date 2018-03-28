Adea Shabani: 5 Things To Know About Missing Actress, 25, Who Police Sadly Believe To Be Dead

Police found remains buried in Northern California that they believe to be of missing actress, Adea Shabani. Here’s everything to know.

1. What happened to Adea Shabani? Since Feb. 23, actress Adea Shabani has been missing. Her friends reported her missing to the police on Feb. 25, but the last sighting of the 25-year-old was on a security camera in her apartment building, which showed her entering the elevator with her boyfriend, Christopher Spotz, two days earlier. She had luggage with her in the clip. When friends and family did not hear from her, they called police and an investigation officially began.

2. How did the investigation end? The search for Adea ended on March 27, when detectives recovered remains of an unidentified body in the Spenceville Wildlife Area of Northern California, about 400 miles north of her L.A. apartment. The body will not be identified until the coroner does an autopsy on March 28, but police confirmed that they believe the remains are of Adea, although the condition of the remains “prohibited positive identification” on the spot. It is also believed that Adea was killed the day she went missing from her apartment or the morning after. “Something happened, and I believe it to be somewhat untoward — that there was foul play involved,” Captain William P. Hayes of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

3. Adea’s boyfriend was a prime suspect. From the very beginning of the investigation, police have suspected Christopher Spotz, who is engaged to another woman, to be involved with Adea’s disappearance. Officials questioned Christopher, who claimed that he and Adea got coffee in Hollywood before heading North to a town outside Sacramento when they left Adea’s apartment on Feb. 23. However, Christopher said that they got into an argument and did not reach their destination — Adea reportedly got out of the car in Santa Clarita, which is about 25 miles from where she lives. In early March, Christopher went to Colorado with his fiancee, but his pickup truck was spotted in San Bernardino on March 22. Police followed him on a 60 mile chase, but Christopher shot and killed himself before they caught him.

4. Adea attended college. Adea graduated from the American University of Paris in 2014, where she studied Business Administration – International. She previously attended the QSI International School of Skopje.

5. What did she do professionally? Adea was a model and aspiring actress at the time of her assumed death. She starred in the 2017 short All or Nothing.