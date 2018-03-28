Wendy Williams Warns Karrueche Tran To Call Cops After Chris Brown Violates Restraining Order

Wendy Williams is looking out for Karrueche Tran after her ex, Chris Brown, who she has a 5-year restraining order against, allegedly violated the order. Wendy also warned Karrueche’s new man to watch his kneecaps!

Things aren’t looking good for Chris Brown, 28, talk show host Wendy Williams, 53, said on her show on March 28. She claims CB violated the terms of his ex, Karrueche Tran‘s restraining order she has against him by trying to reach her on social media. How so? — Brown reportedly commented on a photo of Karrueche, 29, and her new man, former Giants player, Victor Cruz, 31, posted by The Shade Room. “They look really good together,” CB supposedly wrote, followed by a praying emoji. The site goes on to report that Brown posted and then deleted a photo of himself with a cryptic message aimed at Tran. “WANT U TO BE HAPPY EVEN IF IT HURTS ME ‘Little foot,'” Brown supposedly captioned the photo with a Taurus symbol. Ironically both Brown and Tran are Taurus’.

While the exact terms and restrictions of the 5-year restraining order Tran has against Brown are unknown, Wendy claims Brown violated the order with his reported posts. “Excuse me, Chris, you’re not to have her on your social media; you’re not to be in her atmospheres; you’re not even supposed to be breathing in the same room as her for 5 years,” Wendy stated.

She went on to warn Tran about her ex, and suggested the actress take immediate action. “Karrueche if I were you I’d definitely call the cops and have them involved.” Wendy then suggested that Tran’s new man Cruz, watch his back. “Victor Cruz, if I were you I’d definitely be watching my kneecaps because Chris Brown seems so lunatic. He seems like one of those kind of guys, ‘If I can’t have you, then neither can the Giants.’… Smack em in the knees end his career. Scary, real scary.”

“He [Chris Brown] really does have more problems than we can ever know,” Wendy continued, adding, “You got what’s coming to you and it’s not going to be pretty.”

Tran was first granted a temporary restraining order again Brown in February 2017, where she claimed Brown had hit her in the past and that she feared for her safety. She also claimed Brown had threatened to kill her to others, and that he allegedly punched her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs.