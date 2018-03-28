Tyra Banks Proudly Owns Up To Secret Nose Job Early On In Career: ‘Fix It Or Flaunt It’

Tyra Banks comes clean about going under the knife early on in her career, and she has no regrets! The model reveals she underwent a nose job and here’s why she’s not hiding it anymore!

“Fix it or flaunt it,” Tyra Banks, 44, says! The model just revealed that she has gone under the knife in the past and it’s her responsibility to fess up about it. Banks admits that she underwent a nose job early in her modeling career in her forthcoming memoir, Perfect Is Boring. “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” Banks shared with People in the mag’s new issue, March 28. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.” Banks, who admitted she hasn’t done any “age stuff” yet, now wants to get the conversation going about being honest about looks.

The host of America’s Next Top Model even admitted, “Natural beauty is unfair.” In fact, “I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves,” she revealed. Therefore, “Fix it or flaunt it,” she said. “I think women should be able to do both.”

Banks explained: “There is a boundary line, either you’re super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging.”

And, while many stars are all for the no makeup look, Banks chooses not to follow the pack. “We place a lot of emphasis on that,” she told the mag. “As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele [Bundchen], you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”

As for Banks’ motto? — “If you like your natural self, don’t worry about it,” she said. “But if you feel insecure about something … I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that.”

The outspoken model welcomed her first child, York, now 2, in January 2016.