Tokyo Toni Slams Daughter Blac Chyna For Not Giving Her Money: You’re ‘Stinking A**’ Rich

Tokyo Toni took to Instagram earlier this week to post a video in which she angrily asked her followers if they would give their mothers money if they were rich. See the not-so-subtle diss to Blac Chyna here!

Eek! Tokyo Toni took a shocking jab at her daughter, Blac Chyna, 29, when she took to Instagram to post a video in which she asked her followers what they would do for their mothers if they were rich. “I was just laying here thinking, I have 14,000 people on my page,” Tokyo said in the video. “If you were rich, funky, stinking a** famous rich AF. Where you can buy anything you want. When you can just get up and take a trip to Dubai—that rich, what would you do for your mother?” The outspoken mother seem irritable while asking the question, using profanity and a harsh tone. “If your mother was humble, worked HARD for hers her entire f’n life,” she continued. “What would you guys do for your mom?! Would you set her up or would you put her up? Exactly what would you do?” SEE THE VIDEO BELOW!

Although Tokyo didn’t mention Blac’s name in the wild video, we can’t help but think that she was speaking from her own feelings. Past actions between the mother and daughter have also hinted toward some beef between the two, especially when it comes to money. In 2016, Tokyo also took to Instagram to talk about how she bought a brand new house by working hard but Blac quickly commented on it and claimed she bought the house for her. Tokyo slammed back with a very angry video saying, “How the f-ck do you think I pay thousands of dollars a week to let people eat?!”

In addition to calling out her daughter, Tokyo has also used numerous videos to call out the Kardashian clan, including Blac’s ex Rob Kardashian, 31. We’re not sure what will come of this new rant but we hope Tokyo and Blac can work things out soon. After all, there’s no relationship quite like the one between a mother and daughter!

Tokyo’s rants have definitely caught the attention of Blac’s fans. It will be interesting to see where this goes from here!