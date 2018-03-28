Selena Gomez Let Her Bra Hang Out Under Clingy Top 1 Day After Going Without One At Roller Rink

Stunning as usual! Selena Gomez put her sexy athleisure-meets-comfy style on display while out in LA and we’re all about it! Pics!

Selena Gomez was spotted out and about in LA while looking for some refreshing beverages to combat the rising temperature. Sporting black leggings, rainbow socks and a black tank under a long tan sweater, the songstress stopped by a gas station to get a Red Bull and a Gatorade before hitting the road again. Onlookers even got a peek at her bra as she exited the store! We can’t get enough of Sel’s amazing fashion sense! This sighting comes just one day after she spent a fun night out with friends at the roller rink where we’re told she tried her best to keep a low profile.

“Selena was really keeping to herself most of the night and just wanted to have fun on her own,” an eyewitness at Moonight Rollerway told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She rarely talked to her friends while she was skating as well. It really seemed this was a way for her to just unwind and separate from the day and not really talk to anyone. It wasn’t that she was in a bad mood. It clearly seemed like she wanted to be in her own world and for the most part nobody bothered her and everyone skated and had their own fun.”

However, we did learn that some guys at the rink noticed her and tried to make their move! “Since the place is very small, there were definitely people that noticed her and she gladly greeted fans with a smile. She also got her junk food on and definitely had some candy and nachos while she was there. And that is when a few guys in line tried to hit on her. You could see that she enjoyed it, but it didn’t get any further than the concession stand, as she went back on the rink to skate the night away.” Although we don’t imagine Justin Bieber is liking hearing about this, we don’t blame her for cutting loose and even flirting, if she actually did! While these 2 are on their “break” she is free to do what she wants!