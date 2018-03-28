Justin Bieber who? Selena Gomez looked carefree as ever on another girls’ night March 27, and her split from the Biebs seemed far from her mind. See the photos here!

Selena Gomez, 25, is leaning on her gal pals following her latest breakup from Justin Bieber! After a getaway to Australia and a weekend with her friends, Sel was once again spotted out on a girls’ night March 27. This time, the singer hit up Moon Light Rollerway for a night of skating and fun, and she was photographed with a smile on her face as she exited the venue. For the night out, Selena put her legs on display in a pair of cut-off daisy dukes, which she paired with a yellow t-shirt that wound up being a bit revealing since she was braless underneath.

The message on her shirt read “Never underestimate the power of a woman,” which seems to definitely be the mantra Selena has been living up to in recent months. Meanwhile, wearing an inspiring quote or phrase on her clothing appears to be a new favorite trend for Selena — just recently, she was photographed in a sweatshirt that said “Choose empathy.” It was the perfect, simple message for her to share with the world because it came right after her haters had a LOT to say regarding recent photos that surfaced of her in a bikini.

As for Selena and Justin –it’s starting to look more and more like their “break” could be turning into a full-on “breakup.” Although Selena wished her on-off love a happy birthday on Instagram March 1, they haven’t been photographed together since February. Plus, they’ve both been in L.A. for the last several days, and there have been NO sightings of them together!

Amidst the breakup, while Selena has been logging time with her friends, Justin already (sort of) has a new lady in his life. He was photographed hanging out with Baskin Champion more than once, and she even reportedly stayed over at his house! However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY heard that he still really “loves” Selena, and is just having fun with the blonde model to respect his ex’s wish for distance. Don’t be surprised if these two are back together sometime soon!