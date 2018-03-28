‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Scott Speedman ‘Awakens’ Meredith’s Heart In Romantic New Teaser

It’s been years since her husband’s death, so does that mean it’s time for Meredith Grey to move on? Watch this clip from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.



When Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursday, March 29th, we are likely going to have a massive discussion. In a new teaser for the Thursday, March 29 episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is looking pretty googly-eyed over guest star, Scott Speedman. Actually, it’s worth pointing out that this scene looks all-too-familiar for Grey’s fans: Denny and Izzie, anyone? Anyway, in the quick promo big text reads that Meredith’s heart is being “awakened” again. Gasp!

Very little is known about the character that Scott, best known for his role on Felicity, will be playing. He’ll only be in one episode for now, as per The Hollywood Reporter. One thing is for sure: the chemistry between Meredith and Grey Sloane’s hunky new patient is intense. Their interaction is playful, and not only does the patient already know who “Meredith Grey” is, but he seems intrigued by her presence. “I’m just here to listen,” Meredith tells him. “No you’re not,” he responds, calling her out for spending so much time in his room. Check out the clip below:

Make sure you tune in to see if Meredith is finally falling in love again on Thursday, March 27 at 8pm ET on ABC.