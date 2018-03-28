Scott Disick ‘Freaking Out’ Over Rumors Younes, 24, May Propose To Kourtney Kardashian, 38

Scott Disick is not liking the reports that Younes Bendjima may be proposing to his ex Kourtney Kardashian soon and he’s possibly thinking of retaliating by doing something similar with Sofia Richie.

Scott Disick, 34, is not happy about the recent rumors that Younes Bendjima, 24, is getting ready to propose to his ex love Kourtney Kardashian, 38 and he’s thinking about what he can do to get back at Kourtney if it happens! “Scott’s freaking out, he’s heard the buzz about Kourtney and Younes possibly getting engaged and he isn’t handling it well,” a friend of Scott’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not at all. It’s hard enough for Scott to accept that Kourt’s dating this hot younger guy but to think of her marrying him drives him right over the edge. If it’s true and Kourtney and Younes are getting married then you can bet Scott will do something to retaliate. He’s threatened to elope with Sofia [Richie] multiple times so that’d probably be his move. But who knows with Scott he might even purposely knock her up just to teach Kourtney a lesson.”

Although Scott is not feeling good about Kourtney having such a younger beau, his own age difference with 19-year-old Sofia is the same number of years as Kourtney and Younes’ age gap. The exes have seemed to have a rocky time in recent months, especially since they started dating other people. Despite the newsworthy ups and downs, some of which have been showcased on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the former couple share custody of their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

Scott and Kourtney have had a long on-again, off-again romance since 2006 so it’s no surprise that they would still have feelings for each other in some way. We’re not sure if Younes will indeed propose to Kourtney, if he hasn’t already, but we know their relationship has seemed to go smoothly up until a few weeks ago when Kourtney deleted her Instagram and reinstalled it again without following Younes. The action caused speculation that the two may have broken up but that seems to be old news now since the two lovebirds recently went on a romantic road trip together.